Court Acquits Man in Navi Mumbai Rape Case Amid Consensual Relationship Claims
A Navi Mumbai court acquitted Harekrushna Ramchandra Sahni, accused of rape and criminal intimidation, as evidence pointed to a consensual relationship with the complainant. During the trial, the woman's testimony suggested that she consented to the relationship, and the matter was settled out of court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A court in Navi Mumbai has cleared the charges against a 48-year-old man accused of rape and criminal intimidation, citing the consensual nature of his relationship with the complainant.
Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe at Belapur court announced the acquittal of Harekrushna Ramchandra Sahni, originally charged in a 2015 case.
The ruling, issued on December 9 and later made public, argued that there was no evidence to support the claim her consent was coerced, thus leading to Sahni's acquittal.

