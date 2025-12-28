Left Menu

Court Acquits Man in Navi Mumbai Rape Case Amid Consensual Relationship Claims

A Navi Mumbai court acquitted Harekrushna Ramchandra Sahni, accused of rape and criminal intimidation, as evidence pointed to a consensual relationship with the complainant. During the trial, the woman's testimony suggested that she consented to the relationship, and the matter was settled out of court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:00 IST
Court Acquits Man in Navi Mumbai Rape Case Amid Consensual Relationship Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Navi Mumbai has cleared the charges against a 48-year-old man accused of rape and criminal intimidation, citing the consensual nature of his relationship with the complainant.

Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe at Belapur court announced the acquittal of Harekrushna Ramchandra Sahni, originally charged in a 2015 case.

The ruling, issued on December 9 and later made public, argued that there was no evidence to support the claim her consent was coerced, thus leading to Sahni's acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

 Kosovo
2
Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Allegations

Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Alle...

 India
3
Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

 India
4
A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025