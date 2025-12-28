Court Acquits Man in Navi Mumbai Rape Case Amid Consensual Relationship Claims

A court in Navi Mumbai has cleared the charges against a 48-year-old man accused of rape and criminal intimidation, citing the consensual nature of his relationship with the complainant.

Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe at Belapur court announced the acquittal of Harekrushna Ramchandra Sahni, originally charged in a 2015 case.

The ruling, issued on December 9 and later made public, argued that there was no evidence to support the claim her consent was coerced, thus leading to Sahni's acquittal.

