Turkey and Armenia: A New Dawn in Bilateral Relationships

Turkey and Armenia are set to simplify visa processes, easing travel between the two nations. This is a step in their ongoing effort to normalize relations, strained due to historic grievances and alliances. Both nations aim for full normalization without preconditions, despite past conflicts and disputes over genocide allegations.

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkey and Armenia have announced a simplification of visa procedures, facilitating easier travel for citizens between the two nations. This decision is a continuation of the ongoing process to normalize relations, as detailed by Turkey's Foreign Ministry.

Long-standing tensions between the two countries, fueled by historical grievances and Turkey's alliance with Azerbaijan, have resulted in a closed border and no formal diplomatic ties since the 1990s. However, 2021 marked the beginning of efforts to reconcile these nations, with special envoys appointed to explore potential steps towards reopening borders.

Parallel to these discussions, efforts have been made to ease tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Turkey's support for Azerbaijan during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict added complexity to these relations. The newly agreed visa regulations, effective January 1, will enable holders of diplomatic and special passports to obtain electronic visas free of charge, reaffirming both countries' commitment to achieving full normalization without preconditions.

