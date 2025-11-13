Left Menu

Heartbreak at Red Fort: Survivors Gather in Solidarity

Ram Balak Sahni, who lost his son in the Red Fort blast, is struggling to cope with the tragedy. Survivors of the 2005 Sarojini Nagar attack organized a meeting to express solidarity and called for government support. The recent explosion killed 13 and injured many, prompting investigations.

  • Country:
  • India

The devastating impact of the Red Fort blast has left Ram Balak Sahni grieving the loss of his only son. The Monday explosion not only disrupted countless lives but also compelled survivors of past attacks to unite in solidarity on Thursday.

Organized by those affected by the 2005 Sarojini Nagar blast, the gathering aimed to offer support to the families of the recent victims. Ram Balak, the father of the deceased autorickshaw driver, recounted his shock and despair upon receiving the heartbreaking news.

Ashok Randhawa, a key figure in the community and survivor of the Sarojini Nagar blast, emphasized the importance of aiding victims' families, suggesting government job reservations as a potential support mechanism. Authorities are currently investigating the Red Fort explosion, which claimed 13 lives and injured many others.

