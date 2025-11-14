Left Menu

Tragic Fall in Dubai: Kerala Teen's Fatal Photographic Expedition

Mohammed Mishal, a 19-year-old from Kozhikode, Kerala, died in Dubai after a fall from a building while photographing flights. Visiting his cousins, he suffered internal injuries and was pronounced dead at Rashid Hospital. Mishal, a civil engineering student, was on a 15-day visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:08 IST
Tragic Fall in Dubai: Kerala Teen's Fatal Photographic Expedition
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Mohammed Mishal, a 19-year-old from Kerala, has tragically died in Dubai after falling from a building while attempting to photograph flights, according to local media reports. Mishal, who had been visiting his cousins for roughly two weeks, was reported to have gone to the terrace of a multi-storey building to capture the shots, Gulf News reported.

Despite being rushed to Rashid Hospital following the accident, Mishal succumbed to severe internal injuries shortly after his arrival, Khaleej Times reported, quoting social worker M K. Mishal was said to be conscious during the hospital transfer, but his injuries were critical.

Mishal was a civil engineering student from Kozhikode, with a passion for photography. He leaves behind his parents and two sisters. "It's a tragic loss," confirmed family friend Haneefa K K, while adding that efforts to repatriate the body are underway.

TRENDING

1
Pacific Islands: Pioneering a Renewable Future

Pacific Islands: Pioneering a Renewable Future

 Australia
2
Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM leads in 3 Bihar seats -- Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi: EC.

Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM leads in 3 Bihar seats -- Kochadhaman, Amour, ...

 India
3
Tariffs Wreak Havoc on Swiss Precision Machinery Sector

Tariffs Wreak Havoc on Swiss Precision Machinery Sector

 Global
4
Navigating the AI Detection Maze: Accuracy and Challenges

Navigating the AI Detection Maze: Accuracy and Challenges

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025