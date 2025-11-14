Tragic Fall in Dubai: Kerala Teen's Fatal Photographic Expedition

Mohammed Mishal, a 19-year-old from Kerala, has tragically died in Dubai after falling from a building while attempting to photograph flights, according to local media reports. Mishal, who had been visiting his cousins for roughly two weeks, was reported to have gone to the terrace of a multi-storey building to capture the shots, Gulf News reported.

Despite being rushed to Rashid Hospital following the accident, Mishal succumbed to severe internal injuries shortly after his arrival, Khaleej Times reported, quoting social worker M K. Mishal was said to be conscious during the hospital transfer, but his injuries were critical.

Mishal was a civil engineering student from Kozhikode, with a passion for photography. He leaves behind his parents and two sisters. "It's a tragic loss," confirmed family friend Haneefa K K, while adding that efforts to repatriate the body are underway.