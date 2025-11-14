Farewell to a Green Legacy: Saalumarada Thimmakka’s Impact

Renowned environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka has passed away at the age of 114. She was receiving treatment at a private hospital following prolonged illness.

Thimmakka, born in 1911, became famous for planting 385 banyan trees along a 4.5 km stretch between Hulikal and Kudur. Her green endeavor began as a personal mission to fill the void of childlessness, treating each tree like her own child.

Her distinguished work in environmental conservation earned her 12 awards, including the Padma Shri in 2019 and other national accolades. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with other political figures, expressed deep sorrow at her passing, remarking on her everlasting impact on environmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)