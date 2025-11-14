Left Menu

From Crime to Captivity: Swift Justice for Banksy's Stolen Masterpiece

Larry Fraser was sentenced to 13 months in prison for stealing Banksy's 'Girl with Balloon' from a London gallery. Valued at £270,000, the artwork was quickly recovered by police. Fraser, caught on camera, confessed in October. The painting is one of Banksy's most famous works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:02 IST
From Crime to Captivity: Swift Justice for Banksy's Stolen Masterpiece
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British court on Friday sentenced Larry Fraser, 49, to 13 months in prison for the audacious theft of a signed Banksy's 'Girl with Balloon' from the Grove Gallery in London's Fitzrovia district.

Fraser, who shattered his way into the gallery with a hammer, was apprehended shortly after the crime, despite efforts to obscure his identity with a mask. The stolen artwork, valued at £270,000, was successfully recovered within days, thanks to the diligence of local law enforcement.

The artwork is one of several murals featuring a girl with a red heart-shaped balloon, a piece renowned worldwide and emblematic of Banksy's political and cultural commentary. Detective Chief Inspector Scott Mather expressed pride in the swift action taken to retrieve the artwork.

TRENDING

1
India Celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh Honoring Tribal Heroes

India Celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh Honoring Tribal Heroes

 India
2
Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

 Global
3
2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

 India
4
Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025