From Crime to Captivity: Swift Justice for Banksy's Stolen Masterpiece

A British court on Friday sentenced Larry Fraser, 49, to 13 months in prison for the audacious theft of a signed Banksy's 'Girl with Balloon' from the Grove Gallery in London's Fitzrovia district.

Fraser, who shattered his way into the gallery with a hammer, was apprehended shortly after the crime, despite efforts to obscure his identity with a mask. The stolen artwork, valued at £270,000, was successfully recovered within days, thanks to the diligence of local law enforcement.

The artwork is one of several murals featuring a girl with a red heart-shaped balloon, a piece renowned worldwide and emblematic of Banksy's political and cultural commentary. Detective Chief Inspector Scott Mather expressed pride in the swift action taken to retrieve the artwork.