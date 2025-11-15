Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Celebrate New Parenthood

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, coinciding with their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple shared the joyous news through an Instagram post, receiving a wave of congratulations from fellow celebrities. They had announced their pregnancy earlier in July.

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha celebrated a special milestone with the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, marking their fourth wedding anniversary.

On Saturday, the couple shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, expressing their joy and receiving warm congratulations from the film fraternity, including notable names like Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Anil Kapoor.

The pair, who wed in November 2021 after 11 years together, had announced their pregnancy in July. Both actors continue to make strides in their careers, with Patralekha recently seen in 'Phule,' while Rajkummar's projects include 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' and a cameo in a Netflix series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

