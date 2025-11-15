Northeast Leaders Unite: A Visionary Dialogue for Regional Growth
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu met with Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, addressing health concerns and sharing gratitude. Their dialogue emphasized mutual support and collaboration for Northeast India's growth, aligning with the 13th International Tourism Mart. They stressed cooperation with the central government for regional progress.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid a visit to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence on Saturday.
Prompted by recent health concerns, Khandu inquired about Tamang's well-being, following his hospitalization due to nose bleeding and elevated blood sugar levels. The Sikkim CM expressed gratitude for Khandu's concern.
The meeting coincided with Khandu's visit for the 13th International Tourism Mart, highlighting Northeast tourism. Discussions centered on shared visions for regional development and collaboration with the central government, reinforcing the leaders' strong camaraderie.
