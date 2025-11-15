Commemorating Jharkhand's Heritage: Birsa Munda's Legacy and State's Jubilee

The 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda and the silver jubilee of Jharkhand's foundation were celebrated with fervor by state leaders. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren led the tributes for Munda, renowned for his rebellion against British rule.

Munda's legacy as a symbol of tribal resistance and empowerment was highlighted by both leaders, who emphasized his role in mobilizing indigenous communities against the British Empire. The Jharkhand leaders commemorated the day with floral tributes at his statues in Ranchi and his birthplace in Ulihatu village.

The occasion also marked Jharkhand's 25th foundation day, with discussions on the state's progress. Chief Minister Soren pledged continued development, emphasizing rural empowerment and women's upliftment, aligning with the vision of the state's founding martyrs.

