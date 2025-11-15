Legacy of 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka Lives On Through Trees

Saalumarada Thimmakka, a revered environmentalist, was laid to rest with full state honors in Bengaluru on Saturday. The 114-year-old was celebrated for her substantial environmental contributions, particularly her famous planting of 385 banyan trees on a 4.5 km stretch in Karnataka.

High-profile figures, including Karnataka's Home and Forest Ministers, attended her funeral, where they recognized her as a devoted environmental guardian who inspired thousands. An award in her name will be instituted to honor her legacy.

In tribute, 114 saplings will be planted across Karnataka, representing each year of Thimmakka's life, as announced by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre. Her legacy endures as a symbol of maternal affection and dedication to conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)