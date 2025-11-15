Left Menu

Legacy of 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka Lives On Through Trees

Saalumarada Thimmakka, aged 114, was laid to rest with state honors in Bengaluru on Saturday. Known as the 'Mother of Trees', she significantly contributed to environmental conservation by planting over 385 banyan trees. State ministers paid tribute, announcing an award in her name and a plan to plant 114 saplings across Karnataka.

Thimmakka
  • Country:
  • India

Saalumarada Thimmakka, a revered environmentalist, was laid to rest with full state honors in Bengaluru on Saturday. The 114-year-old was celebrated for her substantial environmental contributions, particularly her famous planting of 385 banyan trees on a 4.5 km stretch in Karnataka.

High-profile figures, including Karnataka's Home and Forest Ministers, attended her funeral, where they recognized her as a devoted environmental guardian who inspired thousands. An award in her name will be instituted to honor her legacy.

In tribute, 114 saplings will be planted across Karnataka, representing each year of Thimmakka's life, as announced by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre. Her legacy endures as a symbol of maternal affection and dedication to conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

