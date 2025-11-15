Dhanush Dubs Love as 'Overrated' at 'Tere Ishk Mein' Trailer Launch

At the highly anticipated trailer launch of 'Tere Ishk Mein', acclaimed actor Dhanush made headlines by labeling love an "overrated emotion." His candid comment, shared in the presence of co-star Kriti Sanon and the media, sparked surprise and debate, with Sanon humorously questioning if Dhanush's character Shankar would share that sentiment.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Tere Ishk Mein' is positioned as a spiritual sequel to the hit film 'Raanjhanaa'. The narrative centers on a tumultuous romance, with Dhanush portraying Shankar, an impassioned lover driven to extremes following heartbreak. Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, the object of his fervent affection.

The teaser promises a gripping story, as it showcases Dhanush's intense monologue against a backdrop of tension-filled streets. This production, a collaboration between T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, is slated for a theatrical release on November 28, promising audiences a compelling amalgamation of passion and vengeance.

(With inputs from agencies.)