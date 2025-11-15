Lady Gaga Laughs Off 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Backlash, Embracing Artistic Rebellion

In a candid revelation, Lady Gaga has expressed her amusement at the intense backlash surrounding 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. The multi-talented star, who played the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix, found the overwhelmingly negative reactions to be humorous, citing a sense of artistic rebellion at the time, according to reports from People magazine.

'Joker: Folie a Deux', the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2019 film 'Joker', faced significant criticism and was not well-received at the box office. Despite this, Lady Gaga remains unfazed, revealing that she initially found the widespread criticism to be so unhinged that it made her laugh. She admits feeling nervous about sharing her reaction to the film's reception but stands by her artistic choices.

The sequel premiered at the Venice Film Festival in October and has since been available for streaming on HBO Max. While the original 'Joker' received numerous accolades, including 11 Oscar nominations, 'Folie a Deux' did not follow suit. Gaga continues to channel her emotions through her music, notably in her song 'Disease', which she connects to her experience with the movie.

(With inputs from agencies.)