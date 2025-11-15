Curtain Rises on 'Literati 2025': Unveiling Worlds Within Words at Chandigarh Festival

The Chandigarh Literary Society is set to host 'Literati 2025' from November 21 to 23, showcasing a stellar lineup of authors, artists, and thinkers. The festival, themed 'Worlds Within Words,' aims to explore the depths of literature, ideas, and imagination through various sessions and cultural events.

Dr Sumita Misra, Chairperson of CLS, emphasized the festival's rich offerings, including 27 speakers, 15 sessions, four book launches, and a creative writing workshop. Notable attendees such as filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar and actress Sandhya Mridul are among the highlights.

The festival will launch with a cultural evening at Sukhna Lake and include a variety of literary exchanges, discussions, and performances. The concluding day will feature creative writing workshops, book launches, and the CLF Literati Awards ceremonies.

