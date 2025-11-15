Left Menu

Curtain Rises on 'Literati 2025': Unveiling Worlds Within Words at Chandigarh Festival

The Chandigarh Literary Society announced the 'Literati 2025' festival, slated for November 21-23. The event will feature 27 speakers, 15 sessions, and cultural performances, with prominent figures like Prahlad Kakkar and Sandhya Mridul. The festival's theme, 'Worlds Within Words,' highlights literature, ideas, and imagination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:41 IST
Curtain Rises on 'Literati 2025': Unveiling Worlds Within Words at Chandigarh Festival
  • Country:
  • India

The Chandigarh Literary Society is set to host 'Literati 2025' from November 21 to 23, showcasing a stellar lineup of authors, artists, and thinkers. The festival, themed 'Worlds Within Words,' aims to explore the depths of literature, ideas, and imagination through various sessions and cultural events.

Dr Sumita Misra, Chairperson of CLS, emphasized the festival's rich offerings, including 27 speakers, 15 sessions, four book launches, and a creative writing workshop. Notable attendees such as filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar and actress Sandhya Mridul are among the highlights.

The festival will launch with a cultural evening at Sukhna Lake and include a variety of literary exchanges, discussions, and performances. The concluding day will feature creative writing workshops, book launches, and the CLF Literati Awards ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harmer's Strategy Holds Key as South Africa Battles India on Challenging Turf

Harmer's Strategy Holds Key as South Africa Battles India on Challenging Tur...

 India
2
Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishna...

 India
3
Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

 Global
4
BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025