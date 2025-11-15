Goa Unveils Exciting Details for IFFI 2025: A Celebration of Innovation, Creativity, and Technology

In a recent press conference, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled key details about the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) set for 2025. With an emphasis on 'innovation, creativity, and technology', this year's festival aims to showcase a diverse cinematic lineup while spotlighting Japan as the focus country.

Scheduled from November 20 to 28, the festival will present over 240 films from 81 countries. Notably, there will be 13 world premieres, four international premieres, and 46 Asian premieres, marking a milestone in IFFI's global outreach. A record number of film submissions, 2,314 from 127 countries, has been reported.

The festival will culminate in a grand ceremony honoring the legendary actor Rajinikanth for his phenomenal 50-year contribution to Indian cinema, adding a special touch to the celebration. The Government of Goa, in collaboration with the Ministry of Broadcasting and NFDC, is keen on delivering an event filled with cinematic excellence and cultural exchange.