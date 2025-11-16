Maharashtra Government Reshuffles Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Trust

The Maharashtra government has reconstituted the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Public Trust, reinstating Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as chairman.

Tasked with overseeing the memorial's construction at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, the trust has also appointed four new members. Among them are former minister Subhash Desai as secretary and Aaditya Thackeray as a member.

The changes were outlined in a Government Resolution, which also details tenures: Uddhav Thackeray, Subhash Desai, and Aaditya Thackeray will serve for five years, while other members will serve for three. The appointments reflect a renewed effort to complete the memorial to honor the late Bal Thackeray.