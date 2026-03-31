Tottenham Hotspur Entrusts Future to Roberto De Zerbi

Tottenham Hotspur has announced the appointment of Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi on a long-term contract, aiming to steer the team away from Premier League relegation threats.

De Zerbi, previously with Brighton & Hove Albion, was specifically targeted by Spurs for his creative and forward-thinking approach to coaching, according to Sporting Director Johan Lange.

Taking over from interim manager Igor Tudor, De Zerbi's first challenge will be against Sunderland, hoping to lift the team from its precarious position near the relegation zone.