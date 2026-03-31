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Tottenham Hotspur Entrusts Future to Roberto De Zerbi

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Roberto De Zerbi as manager to reverse their season's poor performance, aiming to avoid Premier League relegation. De Zerbi, known for his innovative coaching, takes over from interim manager Igor Tudor. His leadership is seen as crucial for the club's recovery in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:30 IST
Tottenham Hotspur Entrusts Future to Roberto De Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi

Tottenham Hotspur has announced the appointment of Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi on a long-term contract, aiming to steer the team away from Premier League relegation threats.

De Zerbi, previously with Brighton & Hove Albion, was specifically targeted by Spurs for his creative and forward-thinking approach to coaching, according to Sporting Director Johan Lange.

Taking over from interim manager Igor Tudor, De Zerbi's first challenge will be against Sunderland, hoping to lift the team from its precarious position near the relegation zone.

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