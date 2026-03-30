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Chhattisgarh's New-Age Policing: Embracing Technology and Trust

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlights the importance of sensitivity and technology in modern policing, urging officers to build public trust while maintaining law and order. 859 sub-inspector cadre trainees completed their training, representing a shift towards a smart, technology-driven, and service-oriented police force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:13 IST
Chhattisgarh's New-Age Policing: Embracing Technology and Trust
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Emphasizing sensitivity and modern technology as key features of new-age policing, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai addressed the passing-out parade of 859 sub-inspector trainees at the state police academy in Raipur. He highlighted the importance of gaining public trust alongside maintaining law and order.

Sai outlined his government's focus on security, development, and trust, urging the officers to connect with society to win hearts and confidence. Describing policing as a prestigious service, he underscored the importance of integrity and dedication, stating that the uniform symbolizes a commitment to public safety and dignity.

Highlighting reforms in Chhattisgarh's policing, including transparency in recruitment and the use of modern equipment, Sai noted a shift from reactive to proactive policing. This batch of trainees, the first under a new legal framework, marks historic transformations with a focus on technology-driven and trust-based policing.

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