'De De Pyaar De 2', starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, opened strongly at the box office with a total collection of Rs 23.22 crore in two days. Directed by Anshul Sharma, this sequel continues the story of Ashish and Ayesha, adding new family dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:31 IST
'De De Pyaar De 2' Takes Box Office by Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
'De De Pyaar De 2,' featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, has raked in over Rs 20 crore at the box office within just two days of its release.

The sequel, also starring R Madhavan, hit the silver screen on Friday under the direction of Anshul Sharma, drawing considerable attention and ticket sales. Rakul Preet Singh confirmed the box office success via her Instagram, highlighting a robust opening of Rs 9.45 crore, followed by Rs 13.77 crore on its second day, taking the nett total to Rs 23.22 crore.

The film extends the narrative of 'De De Pyaar De', exploring the evolving relationship of lead characters Ashish and Ayesha amidst familial tensions. With production by Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, and a script co-written by Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the movie is generating buzz both in cinemas and on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

