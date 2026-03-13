Netflix Announces Sequel to Oscar-Nominated 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Netflix is set to produce a sequel to the highly acclaimed animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters', with the original creative minds, Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, at the helm. The filmmakers expressed their excitement about delving deeper into the story universe they have crafted. 'There's so much more to this world we've built,' said Kang, highlighting her pride as a Korean filmmaker.

Though Netflix has yet to reveal the sequel's release date, the original film was a massive success, registering over 500 million views since its June 2025 release. The movie also swept the Critics Choice and Golden Globes awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 'Golden'. Its popularity continues to resonate, reflecting in nominations for the upcoming Oscars on March 15.

The sequel promises exciting developments, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official announcements. The film's vocal stars, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, had previously hinted at a follow-up during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. With 'KPop Demon Hunters' nominated for two Oscars, anticipation builds as the awards ceremony nears. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)