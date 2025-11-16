Left Menu

Jon Batiste: A Musical Journey from New Orleans to India

Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste will perform in India for the first time. Catch his shows in Delhi on November 24 and Mumbai on November 26. A fourth-generation New Orleans musician, Batiste's influence in music extends to film and television, including his acclaimed work on 'Soul'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:32 IST
In a groundbreaking musical event, Grammy-Award winning pianist Jon Batiste will grace the Indian stage for the very first time with performances in Delhi and Mumbai.

Set to captivate audiences on November 24 at Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam in Delhi-NCR, and on November 26 at The Grand Theatre, NMACC in Mumbai, Batiste's Indian debut is eagerly anticipated.

Batiste's rich heritage as a fourth-generation musician from New Orleans has deeply influenced American music over the decades. Known for his Academy Award-winning score for the animated film 'Soul', Batiste has become a prominent figure in global music culture, renowned for his dynamic and emotionally charged performances.

