Young Chess Prodigy Triumphs at Commonwealth Championship
Divi Bijesh, a 10-year-old chess prodigy, won the Under-12 girls' title at the Commonwealth Chess Championship 2025 in Kuala Lumpur. Competing against older players, she scored 8.5/9. Known for her numerous victories, including being the World Cup U-10 Girls Champion, Divi shows exceptional promise in chess.
- Country:
- India
Divi Bijesh, a remarkable 10-year-old chess prodigy, claimed victory in the Under-12 girls' category at the prestigious Commonwealth Chess Championship 2025 held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Demonstrating extraordinary talent, Divi dominated the competition with a score of 8.5/9, despite playing against older competitors. Her father, Bijesh, expressed immense pride in her accomplishment, emphasizing the dedication and perseverance she displayed.
With an impressive career already, including titles like U-10 Girls World Cup Champion, Divi stands as India's rising star in the chess world, holding 75 medals in various prestigious tournaments.
(With inputs from agencies.)