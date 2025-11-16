Young Chess Prodigy Triumphs at Commonwealth Championship

Divi Bijesh, a remarkable 10-year-old chess prodigy, claimed victory in the Under-12 girls' category at the prestigious Commonwealth Chess Championship 2025 held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Demonstrating extraordinary talent, Divi dominated the competition with a score of 8.5/9, despite playing against older competitors. Her father, Bijesh, expressed immense pride in her accomplishment, emphasizing the dedication and perseverance she displayed.

With an impressive career already, including titles like U-10 Girls World Cup Champion, Divi stands as India's rising star in the chess world, holding 75 medals in various prestigious tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)