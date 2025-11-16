A Spiritual Journey: Chirag Paswan's Visit to Patna Sahib

Union Minister Chirag Paswan donned a traditional orange turban during his recent visit to Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, a revered Sikh site in India's state capital. Alongside his family, Paswan offered prayers and sought blessings for peace and prosperity in Bihar.

Paswan shared his visit on social media, emphasizing his prayers for peace and well-being, stating, 'I visited Takht Shri Harmandir Sahib Ji in Patna Sahib with my family to pay obeisance and offer ardas.'

A site of historical significance, the gurdwara was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century, marking the birthplace of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, who was born here in 1666 and spent his early years in the city before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

(With inputs from agencies.)