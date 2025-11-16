Left Menu

A Spiritual Journey: Chirag Paswan's Visit to Patna Sahib

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, leader of LJP (Ram Vilas), visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, a significant Sikh gurdwara, with his family. The minister paid his respects and prayed for peace and prosperity. This site, commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, marks Guru Gobind Singh's birthplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:30 IST
A Spiritual Journey: Chirag Paswan's Visit to Patna Sahib
Union minister Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan donned a traditional orange turban during his recent visit to Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, a revered Sikh site in India's state capital. Alongside his family, Paswan offered prayers and sought blessings for peace and prosperity in Bihar.

Paswan shared his visit on social media, emphasizing his prayers for peace and well-being, stating, 'I visited Takht Shri Harmandir Sahib Ji in Patna Sahib with my family to pay obeisance and offer ardas.'

A site of historical significance, the gurdwara was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century, marking the birthplace of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, who was born here in 1666 and spent his early years in the city before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uzbekistan's Vision: A New Central Asian Bloc

Uzbekistan's Vision: A New Central Asian Bloc

 Uzbekistan
2
Kerala Unrest: Trade Unions Boycott Over Electoral Roll Pressure

Kerala Unrest: Trade Unions Boycott Over Electoral Roll Pressure

 India
3
Ecuador Captures Notorious Drug Lord 'Pipo' in Spain

Ecuador Captures Notorious Drug Lord 'Pipo' in Spain

 Ecuador
4
COP30: Shaping the Future with a Fossil Fuel Roadmap

COP30: Shaping the Future with a Fossil Fuel Roadmap

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025