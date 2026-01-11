Uttarakhand's Call for Justice: The Ankita Bhandari Murder Protest

Uttarakhand witnessed a state-wide bandh on Sunday as protesters called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder case of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari. Demonstrators, alongside political and social organizations, are urging that the investigation be conducted under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court or High Court judge.

The murder case has ignited a political storm, with allegations suggesting the involvement of a 'VIP' who is yet to be apprehended. While the Congress party extended support for the bandh, police reported minimal impact on daily life, given it was a Sunday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI inquiry on Friday, though it remains officially untransferred to the central agency. As tensions climb, the Uttarakhand government has defended its ongoing SIT probe, dismissing recent allegations as politically conspiratorial, amidst demands for justice from Bhandari's family and the larger community.