Outcry Over Canine Massacre: Stray Dogs Poisoned in Hanamkonda

An alarming incident involving the killing of around 300 stray dogs in Hanamkonda has been brought to light. Animal welfare activists filed a complaint against village officials, accusing them of hiring individuals to poison the dogs. Authorities have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An alarming case has come to light involving the alleged killing of around 300 stray dogs in Hanamkonda. Authorities have registered a case against nine individuals following a complaint by animal welfare activists Adulapuram Goutham and Farzana Begum. The incident reportedly spanned three days, beginning January 6.

The activists claimed the Sarpanches and Gram Panchayat Secretaries from Shayampet and Arepally villages resorted to hiring two individuals to carry out the poisoning of the dogs. The carcasses were allegedly dumped on the outskirts of these villages, sparking public outrage and demands for justice.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, along with other applicable laws, at Shyampet police station. Investigations are currently underway to ensure accountability and prevent such acts in the future.

