Strategizing on Iran: Trump's Crucial Briefing
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with key officials on Tuesday to discuss various responses to protests in Iran. Options on the table include military strikes, cyber attacks, increased sanctions, and bolstering anti-government online efforts. The Wall Street Journal reports potential strategies under consideration.
President Donald Trump is set to convene with top officials on Tuesday to deliberate on the U.S. response to the ongoing protests in Iran, according to unnamed U.S. sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.
During the high-stakes meeting, Trump will review several strategic options including military interventions, the deployment of covert cyber capabilities targeting Iranian infrastructure, the implementation of additional sanctions, and the amplification of digital support for opposition groups, as per the report.
The report by the Wall Street Journal remains unverified by Reuters at this time, leaving the proposed U.S. actions subject to confirmation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
