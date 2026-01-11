Strategizing on Iran: Trump's Crucial Briefing

President Donald Trump is set to convene with top officials on Tuesday to deliberate on the U.S. response to the ongoing protests in Iran, according to unnamed U.S. sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.

During the high-stakes meeting, Trump will review several strategic options including military interventions, the deployment of covert cyber capabilities targeting Iranian infrastructure, the implementation of additional sanctions, and the amplification of digital support for opposition groups, as per the report.

The report by the Wall Street Journal remains unverified by Reuters at this time, leaving the proposed U.S. actions subject to confirmation.

