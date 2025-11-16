Manorama News Newsmaker Award: Celebrating Media and Morality

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan presented the prestigious Manorama News Newsmaker Award to Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday, celebrating his significant contributions in the realms of cinema and politics. He praised the minister and BJP MP from Kerala's Thrissur district for his success, emphasizing the integral role of media in highlighting positive developments to inspire the country's youth.

Stressing the media's duty to combat fake news and deepfakes, Radhakrishnan underscored the importance of journalism as the 'voice of the voiceless.' He highlighted the unique challenges presented by the fields of cinema and politics, reiterating the media's responsibility in promoting truth and fostering awareness.

In his address, he spotlighted the media's essential role in fostering a drug-free society through awareness and responsible discourse. Reflecting on this era dominated by artificial intelligence and misinformation, he recalled the wisdom of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar on truthfulness. He commended Manorama News for its rich legacy as Kerala's leading opinion-maker and trusted source, resonating with the public's sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)