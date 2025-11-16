Left Menu

Celebrating Birsa Munda: A Tribute to Tribal Pride and Legacy

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi honored tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, lauding his enduring influence. Majhi highlighted government initiatives for tribal welfare, education, and reduced Naxal impact. Andhra leaders echoed appreciation, citing Munda’s legacy in tribal rights and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:38 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, unveiling his statue as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations in the Alluri Seetharam Raju district on Sunday.

Majhi acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in empowering tribal communities through historic recognitions and emphasized the Centre's initiatives to prioritize tribal welfare, education, health services, and leadership across India.

In his address, Majhi hailed Birsa Munda as a revolutionary leader whose courage and leadership in resisting British rule continue to inspire generations. He underlined the government's achievements in improving life for tribal communities, including educational access, health services, and reduced Naxal-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

