Celebrating Birsa Munda: A Tribute to Tribal Pride and Legacy

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, unveiling his statue as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations in the Alluri Seetharam Raju district on Sunday.

Majhi acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in empowering tribal communities through historic recognitions and emphasized the Centre's initiatives to prioritize tribal welfare, education, health services, and leadership across India.

In his address, Majhi hailed Birsa Munda as a revolutionary leader whose courage and leadership in resisting British rule continue to inspire generations. He underlined the government's achievements in improving life for tribal communities, including educational access, health services, and reduced Naxal-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)