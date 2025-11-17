Left Menu

Ajaz Khan in Legal Tangle: FIR Filed Over Fake News and Objectionable Content

Actor Ajaz Khan faces legal trouble as an FIR is filed against him for circulating fake news and objectionable content online. The Indore Crime Branch has seized his phone amid an investigation that sees multiple accounts blocked for similar activities. This situation adds to his history of controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:27 IST
Actror Ajaz Khan (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ajaz Khan, known for his appearance on Bigg Boss, finds himself embroiled in controversy once again, as an FIR has been filed against him for circulating fake news and objectionable content on social media. The filing was confirmed by Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Indore.

Dandotiya disclosed that Khan was summoned to record his statement following the FIR. His mobile device has been confiscated for investigation related to a case two months prior. In addition to Khan's legal woes, thirty-two social media accounts were blocked, and complaints were filed against sixty-eight others for spreading misinformation.

This is not Khan's first brush with the law over his social media conduct. Previously, he faced an FIR for a post involving a YouTuber, which was deemed offensive and defamatory. Despite these controversies, the Delhi High Court granted him anticipatory bail, conditioned upon a bond and surety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

