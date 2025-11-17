Left Menu

Prabhas to Lead Ambitious Historical Saga 'Fauzi'

Mythri Movie Makers announce a two-part film 'Fauzi', starring Prabhas. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, it explores India's colonial past, blending fictionalized history and real-life inspirations. The second film serves as a prequel, marking Prabhas' return to period dramas, after 'Baahubali'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:15 IST
Mythri Movie Makers have unveiled their latest project, 'Fauzi', featuring actor Prabhas, which is set to be a two-part series with its sequel as a prequel. This marks Prabhas' first collaboration with the team behind 'Sita Ramam' and promises to offer a fictional narrative inspired by historical events.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi expressed that the second part will delve into unexplored dimensions of India's colonial past, narrating stories that echo past tragedies that could have been fairy tales in alternate histories. The film pledges to weave in real-life experiences that personally inspired Raghavapudi.

'Fauzi' is being promoted as Mythri Movie Makers' most ambitious venture, presenting Prabhas in a period drama after his successful 'Baahubali' series. The filmmakers aim to revive the bravest tales of soldiers, bringing forgotten legends of courage to the forefront, as stated in the press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

