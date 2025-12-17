Left Menu

Chelsea Triumphs Over Cardiff City's Valorous Stand

Chelsea advanced to the League Cup semi-finals after defeating Cardiff City 3-1. Despite their status as underdogs, Cardiff put up a strong challenge. Goals from Chelsea's substitutes, Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto, secured the victory. Cardiff's spirited performance, however, was a highlight of the match.

Chelsea secured their spot in the League Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 victory over third-tier Cardiff City on Tuesday. The Premier League team relied on substitute goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto to outmaneuver the determined Welsh club.

Cardiff, the only non-Premier League team left in the competition, matched Chelsea's intensity, forcing the champions to call on their bench players to break the deadlock. Garnacho, who scored twice, praised Cardiff's performance but expressed delight at progressing to the next round.

The game saw Cardiff dominate possession in the first half, with Isaak Davies coming close to scoring. Nonetheless, Chelsea's tactical changes in the second half paid off, as Garnacho and Pedro helped seal the win, overshadowing Cardiff's commendable efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

