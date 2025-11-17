Blockbuster Success - 'De De Pyaar De 2' Hits Box Office Gold

The much-anticipated sequel, 'De De Pyaar De 2', headlined by Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, has smashed expectations by collecting over Rs 58.60 crore at the global box office within just three days of release. The film has captivated audiences worldwide, making it a resounding success.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel to the 2019 hit, 'De De Pyaar De', hit theatres on November 15. The narrative picks up from where the original left off, exploring the complexities of the relationship between Ashish, a wealthy 50-year-old, and Ayesha, almost half his age.

The film's global performance has been shared widely on social media, with Rakul Preet Singh posting about its success, further fueling its momentum. Produced by Luv Films and T-Series, 'De De Pyaar De 2' promises more of the beloved story, with a fresh look into the characters' lives.

