Jennifer Lawrence on Film Release Jitters: 'It's Very Scary'

Jennifer Lawrence shares her anxieties about film releases, highlighting the anticipation and fear of public reception. Despite her success, she finds the process daunting, especially with 'Die My Love', a personal project addressing postpartum depression. Lawrence's reflections shed light on the emotional toll of her profession.

Jennifer Lawrence (Image source/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood luminary Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her deep-seated anxieties surrounding film releases, describing the anticipation of public reception as one of the most daunting aspects of her career, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Oscar-winning actress, who shares the screen with Robert Pattinson in the upcoming Lynne Ramsay film 'Die My Love', admitted feeling 'very scary' anticipation, despite her extensive experience in the film industry.

Lawrence explains, 'The experience only adds to the dread. I've poured my heart into projects, only for some to be met with negativity. It's awful.' Despite knowing this, she elaborates how she immerses herself in writing scripts, collaborating with directors, and stepping onto sets, temporarily forgetting this part of the process. 'I'm very blessed and lucky, but the months before a release are terrifying,' she confesses. Her husband, unfamiliar with her industry struggles, simply couldn't grasp her anxiety, offering reassurance that the movie's quality should suffice, even if it doesn't quell her fears.

'Die My Love', now showing in theatres, is adapted from Ariana Harwicz's novel. It charts the emotional disintegration of Grace (Lawrence) after relocating to rural Montana with her husband (Pattinson), following the birth of their child. Lawrence, who previously opened up about her own postpartum depression, reflects how promoting this film, particularly after its Cannes debut, has been 'such a weird experience'. The story's intimate nature makes the idea of public scrutiny feel deeply personal, yet she remains eager for audiences to engage with it, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

