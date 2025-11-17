Polish Tourists Flock to Goa in Promising Charter Season Start

Goa's tourism season commenced with a notable arrival as the first charter flight from Poland touched down at Manohar International Airport in Mopa on Monday morning. The Enter Air aircraft, chartered by Rainbow Tours, brought 185 eager travelers, marking a consecutive year of strong interest from Polish tourists seeking Goa's allure.

State tourism minister Rohan A Khaunte highlighted this development as a testament to Goa's expanding global tourism partnerships, emphasizing a drive toward quality tourism that immerses visitors in the state's vibrant culture and natural beauty. The strategic effort aims to bolster connections and enrich the tourist experience through these international ties.

Kedar Naik, the tourism director, noted the increasing interest from European markets, with Poland emerging as a particularly promising segment. In collaboration with partners, the Tourism Department is committed to enhancing infrastructure and cooperation to ensure a smooth and memorable charter season for all arrivals, said Travel Corporation of India's COO, Ernest Dias.

