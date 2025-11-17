Rubina and Abhinav Crowned Champions of 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'

'Pati Patni Aur Panga,' a popular entertainment series, reached its finale with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerging as victors. The couple expressed joy and noted that the show provided a unique opportunity to spend quality time together, embracing their imperfections.

In a heartfelt note, Rubina and Abhinav thanked the creators and host channel COLORS for fostering an environment filled with honesty and warmth. They extended appreciation to hosts Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui for their support and to the audience for their unwavering encouragement.

The show also featured couples like Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad and Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal. The couple highlighted that love transcends perfection, focusing on mutual commitment even during challenging times.