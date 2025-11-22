Words Unleashed: The Vibrant World of CLF Literati 2025

The 13th edition of the Chandigarh Literature Festival 2025 commenced with vibrant literary sessions, engaging author interactions, and much-anticipated book launches, underlining its reputation as a significant cultural event.

Orchestrated by the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS), the festival opened with a warm welcome from Festival Director Sumita Misra, followed by an inspiring inaugural address by Rashtriya Sahitya Akademi President Madhav Kaushik.

The event's theme, 'World Within Words', underscores the transformative power of literature, as reflected in diverse discussions featuring prominent authors and journalists, culminating in cultural performances and the prestigious CLF Literati Awards.

