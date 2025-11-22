Concert Theft Chaos: Robberies at Travis Scott’s Mumbai Show
During Travis Scott's concert in Mumbai on November 19, thieves allegedly stole 24 mobile phones and 12 gold chains. Authorities suspect an organized gang took advantage of the crowd. A case is filed at Tardeo police station, with 24 victims reporting theft, and more expected to come forward.
Twenty-four mobile phones and a dozen gold chains were reportedly stolen at Travis Scott's concert in Mumbai, raising security concerns about large events.
The incident occurred on November 19 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where police believe an organized group exploited the crowd chaos to steal attendees' valuables.
Complaints have been registered, but officials expect more victims to report missing items as the investigation unfolds.
