Delay in Kendrick Lamar's Comedy Film: Release Postponed Again

Kendrick Lamar's much-anticipated comedy film, helmed by 'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, has experienced yet another delay, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Initially planned for a July 4 release, the premiere date remains uncertain amidst ongoing development efforts.

The production teams at Park County and pgLang acknowledged the postponement, citing intensive work on the project as the reason. The film's debut was first pushed to March 20, 2026, due to Kendrick Lamar's touring commitments alongside SZA and conflicts arising from Parker and Stone's work on 'South Park'.

While a new theatrical release date has not yet been disclosed, Paramount Pictures is producing the film, with Vernon Chatman penning the script. Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free are producing under their company, PGLang, with Parker and Stone producing for Park County.

