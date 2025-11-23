Left Menu

Amplifying Voices: Indigenous Actions at COP30

Indigenous groups gathered in Belem, Brazil, during COP30 to advocate for their rights and the environment. While visible, they found the talks lacking in true representation and action. Despite limitations, participants felt empowered by solidarity and protests, though many felt excluded from significant decision-making processes.

Belem | Updated: 23-11-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 08:43 IST
Amplifying Voices: Indigenous Actions at COP30
  • Brazil

In the heart of Belem, Brazil, as COP30 drew to a close, Indigenous peoples sought to make their voices resonate within the halls of the United Nations climate talks. Despite being the focal point of the conference, many felt that their representation fell short.

With high hopes from Brazilian leaders, the summit promised empowerment for those safeguarding the Amazon's vast biodiversity. However, while the event marked increased visibility for Indigenous communities, it was often seen as lacking in genuine empowerment and actionable outcomes.

Throughout the event, protests became a significant means for Indigenous attendees to amplify their demands. As small victories were acknowledged, leaders like Thalia Yarina Cachimuel voiced concerns over insufficient measures against climate change fuels. The closing days saw a profound unity among tribes, pushing for greater acknowledgment and action beyond symbolic gestures.

