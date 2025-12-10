Yamini Kumar Jaipuria: Transforming Rural Education and Empowerment in India
Yamini Kumar Jaipuria, Managing Trustee of Cosmo Foundation, was awarded the ET NOW Impactful Women Leaders of India 2025 for her work in rural education, women empowerment, and digital inclusion. Under her leadership, the Foundation has improved the lives of many in underserved regions through various innovative programs.
Yamini Kumar Jaipuria, the Managing Trustee of Cosmo Foundation, has been recognized with the ET NOW Impactful Women Leaders of India 2025 award in New Delhi. This accolade honors her dedication to enhancing rural education, boosting women empowerment, and promoting digital inclusion.
Under her stewardship, the Cosmo Foundation has evolved into a catalyst for social change, operating in 155 villages and 55 rural schools, reaching over 68,000 children. Her initiatives in digital access and English learning have been pivotal in bridging educational gaps and fostering confidence among learners.
Ms. Jaipuria has also made strides in women empowerment with efforts like the EV Assembly Technician Course for Women and environmental sustainability through tree plantation and climate awareness. Her work signifies a transformative approach to education that blends technology and cultural context for equitable growth.
