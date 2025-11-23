Star Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Postpones Wedding Due to Father's Illness

Star Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's highly anticipated wedding to music composer Palash Munchal has been postponed indefinitely. The decision follows a health setback experienced by her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, just before the ceremony was to take place on a Sunday.

Mandhana, whose father has been a pivotal support in her cricket career, decided to postpone the nuptials until he is in stable health. Tuhin Mishra, Mandhana's manager, reported that Shrinivas encountered serious health issues during breakfast and was swiftly taken to the hospital.

Local medical experts, including family doctor Dr. Naman Shah, are closely monitoring Shrinivas's condition, which includes left-sided chest pain and elevated cardiac enzyme levels. The family remains hopeful for a quick recovery as celebrations in Sangli, Maharashtra, have been put on hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)