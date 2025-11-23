Left Menu

Thrissur's Vallabhatta Kalari Team Marks 46 Years at Sabarimala

The Vallabhatta Kalari team from Chavakkad in Thrissur performed traditional martial arts at Sabarimala for the 46th consecutive year. Under Rajeev Gurukkal’s leadership, they showcased various techniques. Founded by Padma Shri Shankaranarayanan Menon Gurukkal, the team continues to train numerous students across Thrissur.

Thrissur's Vallabhatta Kalari Team Marks 46 Years at Sabarimala
For the 46th consecutive year, the Vallabhatta Kalari team from Thrissur created waves at Sabarimala, demonstrating traditional martial arts techniques with finesse on Sunday. Led by Rajeev Gurukkal, the 14-member group captivated audiences at the Shasta auditorium in sannidhanam.

The performance was highlighted by 65-year-old Nirmala, who, despite her age, performed at Sabarimala for the first time, demonstrating the enduring spirit of Kalari practitioners. Techniques showcased included 'Kalari Vandhanam', 'Kaluyarthipayattu', and 'Meippayattu', alongside stick fighting, 'Urumipayattu', and knife-and-shield combat, revealing the depth and diversity of their martial arts expertise.

Kalari, known as Kalaripayattu, is a celebrated martial art in Kerala. The legendary Padma Shri awardee Shankaranarayanan Menon Gurukkal founded the Vallabhatta Kalari team, which has since expanded across Thrissur, nurturing new generations of Kalari enthusiasts and safeguarding a rich cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

