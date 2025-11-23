Wicked Triumphs: A Stage-to-Screen Hollywood Blockbuster

'Wicked: For Good' has taken the box office by storm, raking in $150 million during its opening weekend in the U.S. and Canada alone. This achievement not only marks a record for Broadway musical film adaptations but also revitalizes the stagnant North American box office alongside an international success, pushing its global opening tally to $226 million.

The gamble to split 'Wicked' into two films paid off spectacularly for Universal Pictures. Director Jon Chu's keen eye for casting, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, along with a vigorous marketing campaign, drew in audiences in droves. It's a remarkable feat, considering the challenges stage-to-screen adaptations often face, as observed with past musicals.

Despite mixed critical reviews, including a lukewarm response from 'New Yorker' critic Justin Chang, audiences have shown their approval, granting an A grade from CinemaScore and a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. 'Wicked: For Good' resonates with younger viewers, continuing the legacy of the beloved Broadway show while setting new benchmarks for the musical film genre.

