Bollywood Bids Farewell to Legendary Actor Dharmendra

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai. Known for his versatility, Dharmendra appeared in over 300 films during a career spanning six decades. His demise prompted tributes from notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the film industry.

Updated: 24-11-2025 15:36 IST
  • India

Renowned Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol, known for his dynamic roles and contributions to Indian cinema, passed away in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 89. Media reports confirmed that he died at his residence after battling illness for a month, leaving behind two wives and six children.

Despite the lack of an official statement from Dharmendra's family, his funeral saw the attendance of many eminent personalities, including actor Amitabh Bachchan. Celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar, who featured Dharmendra in the recent film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," paid tribute to him on social media, calling him "a massive mega star" and "the embodiment of a hero" in cinema.

Dharmendra, born in Punjab in 1935, shot to fame after winning a talent contest and debuting in films in 1960. His versatility allowed him to excel across genres, from arthouse films to comedies, with iconic roles, particularly in the 1975 classic "Sholay." The cultural impact of his work endures, earning him a legendary status in Bollywood.

