Ludhiana's Emotional Tribute to Bollywood Legend Dharmendra

Dango and Sahnewal, villages in Punjab, mourn the death of Bollywood's Dharmendra. The actor, born in Dango, established a 65-year film career, leaving deep ties with both communities. Despite his busy life in Mumbai, Dharmendra maintained connections with his roots, frequently interacting with locals.

Dango and Sahnewal, located in Punjab's Ludhiana district, share a poignant bond over Bollywood legend Dharmendra. Both villages are mourning the loss of the iconic actor, who profoundly touched their lives with his down-to-earth interactions and enduring legacy.

Born in Dango in 1935, Dharmendra, whose real name was Dharam Singh Deol, moved to Sahnewal after his father was transferred. Despite a prolific 65-year career featuring over 300 films, Dharmendra remained connected to his roots, winning the admiration of locals for his humble demeanor.

Even as Dharmendra's advancing age limited his visits, the actor continued to hold fondness for Ludhiana, often welcoming villagers in Mumbai. His death at 89 marks the end of a storied life, leaving behind an indelible imprint not only in cinema but also in the hearts of people from his birthplace.

