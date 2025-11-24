Left Menu

Salty's Stylish Evolution: From Jewellery Label to Accessory Powerhouse

Salty, initially a fashion jewellery brand, has evolved into a comprehensive fashion accessories destination. Catering to style-conscious youth, it now offers a diverse range of products including hats, sunglasses, watches, and more. This festive season, Salty launches curated gifting options for Christmas and New Year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:22 IST
India – November 24, 2025: Salty, a trailblazer in fashion accessories, has transcended its origins as a jewellery brand to become a holistic platform for stylish add-ons. Catering to both men and women, Salty's product palette now includes an array of trendy categories such as caps, sunglasses, watches, and more. In an exciting move, the brand plans to incorporate bags soon, aiming to meet the diverse fashion needs of the youth.

As the festive season approaches, Salty is unveiling a specially curated range of gifting solutions designed for Christmas and New Year. The collection targets consumers who desire personalized and fashionable gifts, making Salty a one-stop shop for meaningful, accessory-led presents. From statement jewellery to functional daily wear, the brand emphasizes gifting options that reflect individual style.

Built with a digital-first mindset, Salty is reshaping its identity to resonate with the fashion-forward youth. The company's extensive lineup encourages self-expression through accessories, providing a platform for consumers to play with styles and craft intriguing looks effortlessly. Salty's vision of making self-expression accessible embodies its mission to lead the new-generation fashion narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

