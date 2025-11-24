Left Menu

Legendary Indian Actor Dharmendra Passes Away: An Irreparable Loss to Cinema

Veteran Indian actor Dharmendra, known for his stellar 65-year career in films like 'Satyakam' and 'Sholay', passed away in Mumbai at age 89. BJP president J P Nadda mourned his loss, highlighting his vibrant influence on Indian cinema. Condolences poured in from the BJP leadership, remembering his enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:33 IST
Legendary Indian Actor Dharmendra Passes Away: An Irreparable Loss to Cinema
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Dharmendra, a luminary in Indian cinema, passed away on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 89. Celebrated for his illustrious 65-year career, Dharmendra starred in over 300 films, unforgettable roles in classics like 'Satyakam' and 'Sholay'.

BJP president J P Nadda expressed his condolences, reflecting on Dharmendra's profound impact on cinema and art. Nadda remarked the actor left an indelible impression on audiences worldwide with his dynamic performances and simplicity, endearing him to fans and cinema lovers for decades.

Condolences also came from BJP's Sanjay Mayukh and Sudhanshu Trivedi, both acknowledging Dharmendra's monumental contributions to Indian cinema and his role as a former BJP MP. They honored his vibrant depiction of Indian culture and his lasting legacy in the art world.

TRENDING

1
Lithium Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Government Awaits G2-Level Exploration Findings

Lithium Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Government Awaits G2-Level Exploration Fi...

 India
2
U.S. and Ukraine Seek Common Ground in Peace Talks with Russia

U.S. and Ukraine Seek Common Ground in Peace Talks with Russia

 Global
3
Nepal Protests: Arrests Made in Supreme Court Arson Case

Nepal Protests: Arrests Made in Supreme Court Arson Case

 Nepal
4
Suvendu Adhikari Challenges TMC's Communal Politics

Suvendu Adhikari Challenges TMC's Communal Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025