Legendary Indian Actor Dharmendra Passes Away: An Irreparable Loss to Cinema

Veteran actor Dharmendra, a luminary in Indian cinema, passed away on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 89. Celebrated for his illustrious 65-year career, Dharmendra starred in over 300 films, unforgettable roles in classics like 'Satyakam' and 'Sholay'.

BJP president J P Nadda expressed his condolences, reflecting on Dharmendra's profound impact on cinema and art. Nadda remarked the actor left an indelible impression on audiences worldwide with his dynamic performances and simplicity, endearing him to fans and cinema lovers for decades.

Condolences also came from BJP's Sanjay Mayukh and Sudhanshu Trivedi, both acknowledging Dharmendra's monumental contributions to Indian cinema and his role as a former BJP MP. They honored his vibrant depiction of Indian culture and his lasting legacy in the art world.