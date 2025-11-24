A Star's Farewell: Remembering Dharmendra's Legacy in Indian Cinema

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, whose remarkable career in Indian cinema spanned over 300 films, passed away on Monday at the age of 89. The actor's illustrious journey was marked by memorable performances in movies like 'Satyakam' and 'Sholay', earning him legendary status.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby expressed condolences, emphasizing Dharmendra's extraordinary legacy that enriched Indian cinema, leaving an indelible imprint on the cultural landscape. Known for his unmatched versatility and effortless charm, the actor captivated audiences across generations.

As family and fans mourn his loss, arrangements for his funeral are being organized at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. Dharmendra, who was set to celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8, had been unwell, with his family deciding to continue his care at home.

