Left Menu

A Star's Farewell: Remembering Dharmendra's Legacy in Indian Cinema

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, known for his significant contributions to Indian cinema over a 65-year career, passed away at the age of 89. Admired for his versatility and charm, Dharmendra leaves behind a rich legacy cherished by film enthusiasts. Funeral arrangements are underway in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:42 IST
A Star's Farewell: Remembering Dharmendra's Legacy in Indian Cinema
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, whose remarkable career in Indian cinema spanned over 300 films, passed away on Monday at the age of 89. The actor's illustrious journey was marked by memorable performances in movies like 'Satyakam' and 'Sholay', earning him legendary status.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby expressed condolences, emphasizing Dharmendra's extraordinary legacy that enriched Indian cinema, leaving an indelible imprint on the cultural landscape. Known for his unmatched versatility and effortless charm, the actor captivated audiences across generations.

As family and fans mourn his loss, arrangements for his funeral are being organized at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. Dharmendra, who was set to celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8, had been unwell, with his family deciding to continue his care at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lithium Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Government Awaits G2-Level Exploration Findings

Lithium Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Government Awaits G2-Level Exploration Fi...

 India
2
U.S. and Ukraine Seek Common Ground in Peace Talks with Russia

U.S. and Ukraine Seek Common Ground in Peace Talks with Russia

 Global
3
Nepal Protests: Arrests Made in Supreme Court Arson Case

Nepal Protests: Arrests Made in Supreme Court Arson Case

 Nepal
4
Suvendu Adhikari Challenges TMC's Communal Politics

Suvendu Adhikari Challenges TMC's Communal Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025