Empowering South Asian Women: Unlock Her Future Prize 2025 Winners Announced

The Bicester Collection is celebrating the announcement of the 2025 Unlock Her Future Prize winners, a significant initiative that highlights women social entrepreneurs from South Asia. As part of The Bicester Collection's DO GOOD programme, this prize is dedicated to empowering women with groundbreaking ideas aimed at driving social and environmental progress.

Originating in 2023, the competition initially launched in the MENA region, expanded to Latin America in 2024, and now focuses on South Asia. Judges selected six winners from numerous applicants to each receive a $50,000 grant, mentoring, leadership training, and access to an extensive network of industry leaders. The venture has reached 39 countries and allocated over $600,000 in funding to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The awarded projects include initiatives in education, health, agriculture, and water sanitation, emphasizing innovation and community-driven impact. The Bicester Collection continues to expand its influence by planning to include the East and South-East Asia regions in 2026, aiming to unlock opportunities for women globally and marking the organization's 30th anniversary milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)