Bollywood Says Goodbye: Dharmendra's Emotional Farewell

Film industry luminaries gathered to bid farewell to Bollywood legend Dharmendra, who passed away at 89. Notable stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others attended the cremation in Mumbai. Dharmendra, who had been ailing, is survived by his two wives and six children.

Legendary actor Dharmendra (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bollywood fraternity came together on Monday to bid a final farewell to the legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89. The Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, was the site of an emotional gathering, as industry greats and family paid their last respects.

Among the notable attendees were stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Salman Khan. They joined a long list of colleagues including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Aamir Khan, all present to extend condolences to the grieving Deol family. Known as Indian Cinema's 'He Man', Dharmendra had been battling health issues before being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in early November.

Despite a brief hope with his discharge for home care, the iconic actor succumbed on November 24. Dharmendra leaves behind a legacy through his two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, as well as his six children: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, Ajeita, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

