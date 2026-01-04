Left Menu

A Glamorous New York Eve for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dazzled at an NBA game in New York, captivating fans with their chic style. They also created buzz at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant, celebrating with fans and marking a successful run for Ranveer's film 'Dhurandhar.'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone). Image Credit: ANI
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently turned heads at an NBA game in New York, their fashionable presence captivating fans and sparking widespread social media attention. The celebrated duo, known for their style, delighted fans by posing for selfies, enhancing their admirers' experience at the event.

One fan shared her excitement on Instagram, showcasing the star couple in all their glory. Deepika impressed in a black leather jacket and smoky eyes, while Ranveer remained true to his stylish persona with a black coat and beanie. The couple marked the New Year festivities in the U.S., with Deepika even attending a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas, fulfilling a longstanding wish.

Further making waves, Deepika and Ranveer shared a poignant moment at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant, Bungalow, in New York. The couple helped prepare 'modaks,' marking an auspicious start to 2026. Khanna expressed his gratitude for the moment through social media, while also celebrating Ranveer's professional success with 'Dhurandhar,' a film that's breaking records and standing tall in the global cinematic landscape.

The film, led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, emerged as a monumental success in 2025. Featuring an ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, 'Dhurandhar' achieved the remarkable milestone of crossing Rs 100 crore in its fourth week, a first for Hindi cinema. The film's second installment is eagerly awaited, set to hit theaters in March 2026.

